And she hasn't ruled anything out...

The Saturdays star Molly King has been wowing us all on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with her fabulous figure, amazing outfits and sensational moves out on the dancefloor.

But there’s one thing in particular about Molly’s Strictly experience so far that has got viewers really talking…

And that is her relationship with her professional dancing partner AJ Pritchard.

The two have been giving us some enviable chemistry through their routines, but is there any more to their ‘friendship’? Many viewers are sure of it…

And now Mollie’s former bandmate Una Healy has spoken out about the rumoured romance, and she’s not ruling anything out.

‘I know her and AJ are friends, but I don’t know about the romance… you never know!’ she revealed coyly to Now magazine.

Gushing about her pal’s success on the show, Una continued: ‘Mollie’s doing so brilliantly, I’m so proud of her. She deserves to be in the final – she’s up there with the best of them. She’s loving it.’

She added: ‘It’s quite a challenge for her as people assume that because she’s come from a performing background she would find it easier, but she’s learning all the time.’

AJ has previously spoken to OK! magazine about the rumours, insisting: ‘They’re just rumours, just rumours,’ before sweetly adding: ‘She is very beautiful though, yes.’

And he clearly doesn’t think their age gap would be an issue if anything WAS to develop between them, as he hit back: ‘No – it’s only eight years!’

Hmm… We still think these two would make the most adorable couple ever. That old Strictly curse, eh?