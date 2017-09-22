This is BIG.

Today Transport for London has announced that taxi app Uber will no longer have a licence to operate in London from the end of this month.

The controversial company will not have its licence renewed in the capital city after September 30, due to the taxi company’s approach to reporting criminal offences and background checks for drivers.

TFL said “Uber London Ltd is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence”.

The regulator said Uber showed a “lack of corporate responsibility” and there are “potential public safety and security implications”.

But one critic of the decision said the move would “effectively put 40,000 people out of work at the click of a finger”.

It has long been argued now that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to our public safety and security, including…

Its approach to reporting serious criminal offences.

Its approach to how medical certificates are obtain.

Its approach to how enhanced disclosure and barring service (DBS) checks are obtained.

Its approach to explaining the use of Greyball in London – software that could be used to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and prevent officials from undertaking regulatory or law enforcement duties.



Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement: “I want London to be at the forefront of innovation and new technology and to be a natural home for exciting new companies that help Londoners by providing a better and more affordable service.

“However, all companies in London must play by the rules and adhere to the high standards we expect – particularly when it comes to the safety of customers. Providing an innovative service must not be at the expense of customer safety and security.

“I fully support TFL’s decision – it would be wrong if TFL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners’ safety and security.

“Any operator of private hire services in London needs to play by the rules.”

And while RN you may be thinking ‘how do i get home on Saturday night now?’ – the decision may force Uber to create a safer service in the future. We hope!