Love Island’s Tyla Hits Back At Criticism Of How Quickly She Moved On From Jonny

The 24-year-old snogged Muggy Mike just days after Jonny left the villa...

Love Island‘s Tyla Carr has explained why she hooked up with ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis just days after beau Jonny Mitchell was dumped from the villa.

When Jonny, 26, left, he told her that he’d be waiting for her on the outside – as she bawled her eyes out. But her head was soon swayed by footballer Mike, 24.

See: Love Island’s Olivia’s Mum Talks About Her ‘Game-Playing’ On Lorraine

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t too impressed, with Tweets including: ‘Tyla thinking about Jonny there whilst shoving her tongue down Mike’s throat #LoveIsland,’ and: ‘The theatrics that Tyla pulled when Jonny was leaving and how she is licking Mike’s tonsils now #LoveIsland.’

Tyla and Mike were voted out of the show themselves last night, and she’s now hit back at her critics.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The 24-year-old tells OK!: ‘Obviously me and Jonny did move on quite quickly. There were some things I wasn’t happy about which I aired very quickly. Those didn’t change so I had to end that with Jonny.

‘When he left, he said he’d wait for me and I said that he’d better, but in the moment obviously emotions are heightened and I was always going to miss him.

‘My feelings weren’t just going to disappear even though I had ended things and then Mike came in and I got on with him really well.

‘He filled in the gaps that I was missing with Jonny and things do move very quickly in there so it’s not something I regret doing.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Viewers Are Divided About Love Island’s Tyla After Jonny’s Dumping

Sick night down at @essexhouse152 & @club195 Thanks to the big man @waynelineker for looking after us 😜🥂 A post shared by Jonny Mitchell (@jonny_mitchell1991) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

TBH, it didn’t take Jonny too long to move on either.

He was snapped smooching fellow ex-Islander Chyna Ellis last week, and has since revealed that they’ve been in contact.

Appearing on This Morning yesterday, Jonny said: ‘I don’t want to say too much, she’s a nice girl and I’m getting to know her.’

If this lot get together, it could make for one awkward reunion…