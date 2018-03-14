Kris Jenner Reacts To ‘Silly Rumours’ That Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Is Stormi’s Dad

By Stephanie Petit

From the editors of PEOPLE

Kris Jenner is setting the record straight.

During a call-in to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O., the 62-year-old momager shut down speculation that Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga, rather than current boyfriend Travis Scott, is the father of her newborn daughter — gossip fuelled by Tyga himself on Snapchat back in September.

Host Kyle Sandilands said during the interview: ‘Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby.’

‘Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumours as usual,’ Kris replied, as first reported by E! News.

Sandilands added that he wouldn’t believe anything until Kris confirmed it. ‘Yeah, you guys know better than that,’ she replied with a laugh. ‘You just gotta call me.’

Kris also called the current KarJenner baby boom ‘such an exciting time.’ In addition to Kylie’s daughter Stormi, Kim Kardashian West welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate in January, while Khloé Kardashian is eight months along with her first child, a baby girl.

Once Khloé’s bundle of joy arrives, Kris will be a grandmother nine times over.

‘Six kids, nine grandchildren. I am officially outnumbered,’ the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joked.

Kris gushed about first-time mom Kylie last month at the Rachel Zoe Collection Presentation and Dinner (sponsored by Belvedere Vodka) at The Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.

‘She’s amazing. An amazing mom,’ she told PEOPLE.

With her family once again getting bigger, the momager said she could not be more thankful.

‘It’s a whole ‘nother dimension of love and family, and feeling so lucky to be where we are today. It’s really an exciting time.’ she said at the event. ‘Any mom just wants her family to be happy, healthy, peaceful, joyful and that’s my joy,’ Kris added. ‘They’re my heart!’