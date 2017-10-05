Apparently This Is How Tyga Feels About Ex Kylie Jenner’s ‘Pregnancy’

Kylie Jenner and Tyga split earlier this year after two years together. And now, he's said to have reacted to news of her 'pregnancy' with new beau Travis Scott...

Kylie Jenner’s reported ‘pregnancy’ sure took everyone by surprise.

TMZ broke the ‘news’ in September, claiming that the 20-year-old had been ‘telling friends’ that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Adding fuel to the rumour mill, she has continued to keep a low profile and is posting old pictures on Instagram. A source also reportedly confirmed to PEOPLE that she’s due in February.

It didn’t take too long for some eagle-eyed fans to spot an apparent screen-shot of Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga’s Snapchat, which alleged to show his initial reaction.

In a quickly-deleted post, he is said to have shared a news report about Kylie’s ‘baby’ news. Fans claimed that he wrote: ‘Hell nah that’s my kid’, followed by some devil emojis, on top of it.

Then, one day after the ‘pregnancy’ news broke, it seems as though Tyga threw a little shade at his ex while partying at Avenue in Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, during an impromptu performance on stage, he stopped the music and shouted: ‘I got one question … did you come here single tonight? Sometimes it’s better to be single. You know why? Because these hoes ain’t loyal!’

Ouch.

Could this have had anything to do with his feelings towards the youngest Jenner’s news?

If reports are to be believed, a source has also alleged to Hollywood Life that Tyga, 27, hasn’t quite got his head around the fact that his ex is expecting with her new man.

‘It’s still not real to him that Kylie is pregnant. It will actually become a reality when he sees pictures of her with her child and he is not looking forward to that day,’ a source, said to be close to the rapper, revealed to the US publication.

But, according to PEOPLE, it was only a matter of time before the youngest KUWTK star became a mum.

‘Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later, and aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they’ve only been together a short time — they’re being supportive,’ a source said of the family’s reaction to her news.

Kylie herself is yet to confirm the pregnancy rumours, despite multiple reports.

Hopefully we’ll have some official information soon, eh?