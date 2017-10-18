Apparently Two TOWIE Stars Have Been Axed From The Show

These two newbies reportedly won't be back for another series...

This serious of The Only Way Is Essex has been filled with more drama than ever and we’ve been loving it.

There’s been the unexpected Lauren and Jon romance, Dan and Amber’s second failed attempt at giving things a go, and Megan and Pete’s shock split… And the series isn’t even over yet.

But two new members of the cast are reportedly not coming back for the 22nd ITVBe series…

Ruby Lacey and Maddie Hooper were set to be the two new sizzling singletons ready to cause a stir amongst the Essex crowd when the 21st season kicked off in Marbella.

But as the series progressed, fans began noticing that the two newbies were not involved in any storylines…

And now The Sun has reported that this is due to the pair actually having boyfriends – which has allegedly resulted in their limited screen time.

According to the publication, Ruby clashed with the TOWIE bosses when she insisted on banning a storyline about her kissing co-star Jordan Brook, in order to protect her secret relationship.

A TV insider claimed: ‘Bosses had high hopes for Ruby and Maddie and thought they would bring some drama to the show. It was understood that they were both single when filming started but producers soon realised they that they had boyfriends.’

The continued: ‘Ruby kissed Jordan one night – but she wouldn’t let the storyline come to screen because her romance. Their roles have now be so severely reduced that they will just play the part as extras in nightclub and party scenes.’

The pair entered the show as close pals with fan favourite Georgia Kousoulou, but have only appeared in the background of scenes since the opening episode.

Let’s hope we’re not already saying goodbye to these two Essex beauties…