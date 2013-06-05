Tulisa is ‘Innocent’ Says Rapper Friend Mike GLC





Tulisa





‘s friend, rapper Mike GLC, has protested that his close pal is ‘innocent’ and that “the truth will come out” after she was arrested yesterday on suspicion of fixing an £800 drug deal.

The former X Factor judge, who was arrested alongside the 34-year-old rapper, was reportedly filmed saying she could arrange for cocaine and cannabis to be delivered to an undercover reporter, while Mike was said to be recorded delivering the drugs to a Dorchester Hotel suite.

Mike spoke outside Belgravia police station after the pair were released on bail last night, pending further police inquiries, insisting that the footage has been taken out of context.

“Anyone can edit or chop things together on video. The truth will come out in the end. I don’t want to go into much more detail. I am going home to be with my family. This is ruining my life. I am not a dealer. I have never sold drugs in my life.

“I’ve been released on bail. I can’t speak for Tulisa and I don’t know what her position is. It’s two separate things.

“I can’t think why there should not be a reason for her to come back.”

Tulisa, who could lose over £1 million in endorsements over the scandal, was held in a police cell for several hours yesterday. Her Hertfordshire mansion was scoured for evidence while the N-Dubz star’s finger prints and mouth swab DNA samples were taken.

A Scotland Yard spokesmen said yesterday: “Officers have today, June 4, arrested two people, a 35-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.”

If convicted, Tulisa faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



Tulisa is yet to comment on the allegations.



By Robyn Munson

