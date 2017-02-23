Is This The Truth Behind THAT Photograph Of Cheryl’s Baby Bump?

The 33-year-old seems to have finally confirmed the news we've all been waiting for....

It’s safe to say that, when her bump was officially debuted in all of its glory, Cheryl pretty much broke the internet.

There’s been speculation of the 33-year-old’s pregnancy for months, but after refusing to comment, fans have been taking tiny snippets of information to build a picture of just how far along she might be.

At almost midnight last night – yup, just after the BRIT Awards had drawn to a close – Cheryl finally unveiled her bump, cradling it proudly as part of a new campaign with L’Oréal Paris and The Prince’s Trust.

But, hold up one moment. Upon closer inspection, we feel that we’ve seen this set-up somewhere before.

The black bodycon dress. The grey back-drop. The bouncy blow dry. Yup, we couldn’t help but be reminded of a behind-the-scenes image from a mystery project back in January.

You may recall that, when the clip leaked on social media (before being swiftly deleted from Instagram Stories), the internet went into meltdown at the never-before-seen shot of Cheryl’s bump.

At the time, hairstylist Wendy Isles also uploaded a photograph to her main account, captioning it: ‘#Cheryl love her to bits. Job done, on way back to Paris. Only a few short hours with her 😕’.

And it’s now been confirmed that Wendy was involved in the #AllWorthIt project.

The hair guru has now shared a close-up of the campaign image, along with the words: ‘#Cheryl for #LorealParis and #ThePrincesTrust. I was happy to be part of this campaign doing Cheryl’s hair for such a great cause.

‘The “All Worth It ” campaign will help up to 10,000 young people across UK to build their confidence installing positive belief in themselves via a digital training platform. ❤’.

So, this means that the campaign was probably shot a while ago.

According to The Sun, Cheryl was eight months’ pregnant at the time of filming, and so must now be at the tail end of her pregnancy.

Ooh. We can’t wait for bubba to arrive.