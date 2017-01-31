16 *Fist Pump* Celebrity Reactions To Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

When Donald Trump authorised an executive order banning citizens and refugees from predominantly Muslim countries entering the US, celebrities got really, REALLY angry.

Well, we think it’s fair to say that Donald Trump’s first week as president has been nothing short of controversial.

From authorising the building of that US-Mexico border wall, to reinstating a global gag order denying women access to safe abortions across the world, Trump has managed to not only renege on some of those radical promises he made to voters along his bombastic campaign trail, but has also effectively divided and p***** off an awful lot of people as a result.

And it’s his latest presidential move that has probably caused the most uproar thus far – his executive order barring immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Amid #NoMuslimBan protests taking place in cities around the world, and demonstrators flocking to US airports offering messages of support to those immediately affected by this shocking turn of events, is it any wonder that celebrities — many of whom are affected, or feel some kind of affiliation with the word ‘immigrant’ through family or friends — are taking to social media to vent their fury.

Some are funny. Some are angry. Some have even made it onto placards.

United in their rage, here are some of the best celebrity reactions to Trump’s immigrant ban.

Kim Kardashian’s Twitter take-down…

Kim’s tweet titled simply ‘Statistics’ will go down in history as one of the greatest Trump slays of all time. It has since been retweeted by the likes of J.K. Rowling, and even made it on to a placard at London’s #NoMuslimBan demonstration. Boom.

Ellen’s Finding Dory story…

Ellen’s response to Trump’s ban was to well, explain the story of Finding Dory. Watch. It makes sense.

Miley Cyrus makes her case with rainbows…

And received over 26K retweets.

Ashton Kutcher’s opening speech at the 2017 SAGs…

It was powerful. It went viral. Selena Gomez posted a quote on her own Instagram. All hail Ashton.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Chrissy Teigen takes down the Twitter trolls that claim she’s clueless about immigration issues…

So, don’t think you can get away with messing with Chrissy on Twitter. Even if you DO delete your original post, chances are you still can’t hide. This woman. Honestly. SLAY.

Pharrell Williams apologises on Twitter…

Which is actually very heartfelt.

Rihanna starts a social media war with Azealia Banks over her feelings about the immigration ban…

It started on Twitter with this. Fair to say, Rihanna’s stance is very clear.

Bella and Gigi Hadid take to the streets…

The sisters marched in an anti-ban demonstration in New York.

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid)

Suki Waterhouse joined the anti-Trump demonstration outside 10 Downing Street…

Her caption said it all.

London was united tonight. We will not stand aside whilst bigotry is validated.

John Legend calls out the ban on Twitter…

Poignant.

Jennifer Lawrence sends an emotional Facebook plea…

‘My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees…’

J-Lo’s Instagram…

Girl tells it like it is.

Honestly I feel like we are in a nightmare right now!! In a country founded by immigrants how did immigrant become a bad word!!! #nobannowall #unitedwestand #nomuslimban #sayingnothingissayingsomething #standup #loveistheanswer

Troian Bellisario’s powerful message…

The Pretty Little Liars actress has been using social media to voice her anger.

Cara Delevingne regrammed this snap…

(Which is actually kind of funny)

#regram @carasuperhero

Khloé Kardashian’s victory tweet…

She’s evidently on sister Kim’s side.

And finally, James Corden’s taped trip to LAX…

‘Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all of our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones.’