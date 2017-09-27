Did Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Just React To Their ‘Pregnancy’ News?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is allegedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. And fans think they've noticed something cryptic on Twitter...

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to multiple reports that include TMZ and PEOPLE.

The 33-year-old has been dating NBA player Tristan Thompson for about a year. The pair have always seemed super loved-up, and they have previously spoken out about their desire to, one day, start a family together.

Announcing the unconfirmed ‘news’ – just days after ‘pregnancy’ rumours starting circling Khloe’s younger sister Kylie Jenner – a source revealed to PEOPLE: ‘Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled.

‘This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.’

The source went on to tell PEOPLE: ‘Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.’

Since the reports broke, a few eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Tristan Thompson has taken to Twitter to post a pretty cryptic message.

Sharing two eyeball emojis in a single tweet, many took this as a response to the rumours that he’s set to become a dad again.

Fans replied with comments like, ‘Currently me going through the emoji dictionary to see if this is a confirmation’ and ‘OMG It’s TRUE!!! I’m so excited for Khloe!!’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Everyone should probably slow down though.

It’s worth noting that, around the same time, his NBA team (the Cavaliers) were trending on Twitter for a different reason.

For those not in-the-know about sports, Dwayne Wade reportedly signed a deal with the Cleveland team.

Some fans were confused, asking: ‘This tweet about Khloe or Wade…’

Tristan followed up with another tweet, which was NBA-related, so this could answer that question.

We’ll be waiting for an official confirmation from the pair.