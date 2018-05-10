Khloé Kardashian’s Boyfriend Tristan Just Revealed What Their Daughter Looks Like

The NBA star has spoken out for the first time...

Tristan Thompson has finally broken his silence on the birth of his daughter True.

Almost one month after he welcomed his first child with Khloé Kardashian, the Cleveland Cavalier player has offered up some details on what’s been happening behind the scenes.

Many have been left waiting for updates, considering the couple were hit by a ‘cheating’ scandal just days before the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went into labour.

Reports now suggest that Khloé is ‘giving Tristan another chance’, and that they are now living together again in his Cleveland home.

In a rare interview with UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin podcast, the NBA star has opened up about the new addition to his family.

‘She’s doing good,’ he said of his daughter. ‘Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s**ttin’. That’s all they do.’

Khloe and Tristan have remained quite private since the birth, only sharing the initial announcement photo – and the name – on Instagram. Fans are still waiting for their first glimpse at little True, and her dad has now offered an insight into what she looks like.

Apparently the newborn has a ‘full head of hair,’ green eyes and was born 21 inches long.

We can only imagine how ADORABLE she is. Let’s hope they share a snap soon, eh?

During the candid chat Tristan also revealed that he feels differently about raising a baby girl.

The basketball player already had a son, named Prince Thompson, with his ex Jordan Craig.

‘I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… With a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey, man. You’ll be alright, man. Stop crying.’ But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be OK. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me!…’

‘It’s way different, but it’s fun, though,’ he said. ‘It changes you.’