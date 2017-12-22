Tristan Thompson Can’t Stop Writing Love Notes To Pregnant Khloé Kardashian

By Lara Walsh

Hours after melting hearts with his outspoken admiration for pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s changing body, Tristan Thompson couldn’t help but pen another love note for the reality star.

Heading back to the comments section of the mum-to-be’s pregnancy reveal post on Instagram, after collecting his thoughts, the basketball star recalled how the couple first met with a sweet message. ‘My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel,’ the Cleveland Cavaliers player gushed.

After thanking fellow basketball star Brandon Jennings for introducing the pair, he continued, ‘I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together.’

The 26-year-old concluded his social media love ode, stating, ‘I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.’

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

The power forward’s latest message comes after Kardashian lovingly gave a shout-out to her beau in the caption of her black-and-white baby bump photo, which depicted her boyfriend’s hands overlapping with hers while cradling her expectant belly.

We are definitely feeling the love!