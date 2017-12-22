Tristan Thompson Can’t Stop Writing Love Notes To Pregnant Khloé Kardashian

By Lara Walsh

From the editors of InStyle US

Hours after melting hearts with his outspoken admiration for pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian’s changing body, Tristan Thompson couldn’t help but pen another love note for the reality star.

Heading back to the comments section of the mum-to-be’s pregnancy reveal post on Instagram, after collecting his thoughts, the basketball star recalled how the couple first met with a sweet message. ‘My love, Thank you for allowing me to be apart [sic] of your journey and entering your life that day at the bel air hotel,’ the Cleveland Cavaliers player gushed.

After thanking fellow basketball star Brandon Jennings for introducing the pair, he continued, ‘I’m soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above. Everyday [sic] I give thanks to him for bringing us together.’

The 26-year-old concluded his social media love ode, stating, ‘I love you soo much and I know our little angel feels the love we share together and will know that mommy and daddy loves them unconditional and forever and ever amen.’

The power forward’s latest message comes after Kardashian lovingly gave a shout-out to her beau in the caption of her black-and-white baby bump photo, which depicted her boyfriend’s hands overlapping with hers while cradling her expectant belly.

‘Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do,’ she wrote. ‘Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!’

We are definitely feeling the love!