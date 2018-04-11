What’s Going On With These ‘Cheating’ Allegations Surrounding Tristan Thompson?

It looks like Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend may have got a little too close to another woman over the weekend...

There are all sorts of rumours going around about Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian right now.

According to multiple reports, it’s being speculated that Tristan, 27, may have got a little cosy with another woman in a New York bar – just days before his girlfriend, Khloe, is due to give birth to their first child.

The allegations first surfaced after video footage, obtained and published by the Daily Mail, appeared to show the NBA star leaning in closely to talk to a woman. Many also believe that it looks very much like they may have shared a kiss, but with his hood up you cannot see his face.

Onlookers alleged to the publication that they were seen ‘making out.’

‘They were holding each other and it was so obvious. They were there when I got there and they were part of a big group of friends,’ one is reported to have claimed.

‘Everybody knew who he was. We talked about it and everybody watched them make out several times.

‘I have obviously seen him before and people around me were like, “That’s Tristan Thompson”. I have seen him on TV,’ they added.

After this initial report, TMZ published another video which lead to more allegations of ‘cheating’ – this time, allegedly, much earlier into Khloe’s pregnancy.

Happy Easter ✝️ 🐰🐣 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 1, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

In the wake of the reports, the KUWTK star has so far remained silent.

Of course, this kind of thing is never going to be easy to deal with but, given the fact that the pregnant 33-year-old is said to be due any day now, we’re sure that it is all the more difficult.

We’re sending our love to KoKo.