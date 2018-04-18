Tristan Thompson Appears To Have Deleted His Latest Instagram Post

Following allegations that he 'cheated' on Khloe Kardashian whilst she was pregnant with their first child...

Let’s be real; we ALL want to know what’s going on between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Having watched Khloe’s life play out on our TV screens and in the media, we’ve become pretty invested in her. It’s no secret that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been a little unlucky in love, and with everything she went through during her previous marriage to Lamar Odom, we were all excited to see her happy again with NBA star Tristan.

So when we first saw that video footage of the 27-year-old with multiple women, we took it hard. As did most of Khloe’s fans, who seem to have decided that the only way to deal with it was to leave passive aggressive comments on his Instagram profile.

‘I hope everytime you push on a door, it actually says pull [sic],’ one wrote.

‘I hope every time you get a phone call, it’s Scott pretending to be Todd Kraines,’ said another.

It appears that the influx of comments might have got a little too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who has since decided to delete his latest post.

Neither Tristan or Khloe have spoken out about the allegations, but the 33-year-old (who gave birth to daughter True Thompson last week) has returned to social media to make an official announcement about the addition to her family.

‘Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!,’ she wrote, alongside a photograph of a room that had been decked out in pink balloons.

Many took this as a sign that the new mum had forgiven her beau, but reports now claim that the pair ‘haven’t spoken in days.’

TMZ allege that ‘she’s still furious’ about the cheating rumours.

According to the report, the reality star is simply ‘putting on a brave face’ and has not forgiven him. What’s more, her family are said to be ‘livid’ by the situation.

A source has also reportedly told PEOPLE: ‘She left the hospital and is staying at Tristan’s house with the baby. She still can’t believe what happened earlier this week.

‘She is very bitter about it. She doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him. She will make sure her daughter still has a good relationship with him, though. Tristan is bonding with the baby.’

Of course, we’ll be waiting for a family member to tell us what’s really going on. Until then, we’ll be sending Khloe and True our love.