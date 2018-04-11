Tristan Thompson’s Ex Speaks Out In The Wake Of ‘Cheating’ Allegations

Video footage of the NBA star has been doing the rounds on the internet...

You’ve probably seen that Tristan Thompson is being accused of ‘cheating’ on Khloe Kardashian, just days before she’s thought to be due to give birth to their first child together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media, has so far kept quiet in the wake of the allegations. But that hasn’t stopped her fans from flooding Instagram with supportive comments.

Tristan’s ex Jordan Craig, who shares a son with the NBA star, has now spoken out in support of the KUWTK star.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 26-year-old is said to have broken her silence on the speculation.

‘If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone,’ her post read. ‘Nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others. Wishing peace for everyone.’

Jordan dated Tristan in 2016, but the Cleveland Cavaliers player is said to have broken up with her before their son was born.

Tristan and Khloe are said to have started dating in September 2016, announcing their pregnancy news just over a year later in December 2017.

Just one day ago, the mum-to-be hinted that she’s due at any moment.

Alongside an adorable photo with Tristan, Khloe wrote the words: ‘We are ready whenever you are little mama.’

Sending our love to the reality star.