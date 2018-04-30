Tristan Thompson Finally Breaks His Silence After Those ‘Cheating’ Allegations

The NBA star has returned to social media...

Tristan Thompson has kept quiet in the face of the ‘cheating’ allegations that surfaced just days before he welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player seemed to be avoiding social media too, having been forced to delete a post due to an influx of passive aggressive messages from Kardashian fans.

But, after Kim Kardashian West became the first family member to address the scandal during a TV interview, Tristan seems to have decided that it was time to return to Instagram.

To talk about basketball.

‘WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE IN THE Q!! GREAT WIN #OnToTheNextOne,’ he said, alongside a photo of himself on the court.

Hmm.

It’s hardly surprising that fans, who have been waiting to hear whether or not the couple will be staying together, have tried to bring the attention back to his alleged infidelity.

Comments included: ‘Don’t think we forgot’, ‘Boo…thats all you got to say?’ and ‘Really are you proud of yourself? Would you want a man to treat True the way you have treated Khloe?’

This comes after a teaser clip for an upcoming episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show showed Kim Kardashian taking the high road, refusing to say anything negative about Khloe’s baby daddy for the sake of True.

‘It’s a really sad situation all over,’ the mum-of-three told Ellen. ‘I kind of made this rule with my brother. If there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and classy and try not to say anything negative because one day True is going to see this. It’s just so messed up.’

Reports have also claimed that the Kardashian family are ‘having a hard time’ accepting that Khloe might forgive Tristan.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

According to E! News, Khloe goes ‘back and forth’ and her feelings about the relationship ‘change daily.’

‘The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him,’ a source reportedly told the publication. ‘They don’t trust him and feel he won’t change.’

Khloe, who is said to be bonding with her daughter in Cleveland, has not yet addressed the allegations publicly.