Tristan Thompson Is Booed At Basketball Game Amid ‘Cheating’ Allegations

The 27-year-old is said to have been unfaithful to his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian

It’s safe to say that Tristan Thompson isn’t the most popular guy around right now.

Reports emerged yesterday that the 27-year-old had cheated on his heavily-pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, allegedly getting a little too cosy with another woman in a New York bar.

The rumours surfaced after video footage – obtained and published by the Daily Mail – appeared to show the NBA star leaning in closely to talk to a woman. Many believe that it also looks as though they shared a kiss.

After this initial report, TMZ published another video – this time, allegedly, much earlier into Khloe’s pregnancy.

Despite the situation, Tristan returned to work last night. But it didn’t go down too well with some basketball fans – he was booed during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home game against the New York Knicks.

According to PEOPLE, some attendees even brought signs in support of Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe, 33. Tristan wasn’t in the starting line-up, but was jeered when he came off the bench late in the first quarter.

Khloe and her family are yet to respond to the reports, but it’s thought that her mum Kris Jenner is by her side. The mum-to-be is currently believed to be stuck at her and Tristan’s home in Cleveland, Ohio, unable to travel, waiting to give birth.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

‘She’s distraught,’ a source reportedly told E! News on Wednesday. ‘Her entire world has been turned upside down. She cried hysterically all night. She begged to come back to LA and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn’t let her.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible. Kris is there and completely supporting her.’

We’re sending Khloe all our love at this difficult time.