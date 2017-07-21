Tributes Pour In As Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dies Aged 41

Yesterday, July 20th, we heard the news that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington passed away. He was aged 41.

The Associated Press shared the news in the evening, stating that the Los Angeles County coroner had confirmed the musician’s death.

Reports confirmed that he had been found at his home in California, and it is said that his death is being investigated as a potential suicide.

Linkin Park created waves in the music scene in 2000 with the release of their debut album Hybrid Theory, a body of work that has meant a lot to an awful lot of people.

Chester, along with the band, has been hailed as being instrumental in the development of the nu metal genre.

After the tragic news started to circulate on Twitter, an overwhelming number of his friends and fans – including a host of celebrity names – flooded social media to pay tribute.

Bandmate Mike Shinoda was one of the first, confirming the heartbreaking news. He announced to his followers: ‘Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.’

Grime artist Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park this year, tweeted: ‘I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother ❤️💔❤️💔’.

Chance The Rapper also shared: ‘RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾’.

Gonna miss you A post shared by Fred Durst (@freddurst) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Rihanna shared a photograph of Chester performing, captioning it: ‘Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark’.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH

Linkin Park fans have been sharing their memories and tributes on social media following the news.

We’re sending our thoughts to Chester’s friends and family at this really sad time.