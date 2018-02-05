How Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Reacted To Becoming A Father

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl last night

Unless you’ve been on a digital detox for the past 12 hours, you’ll know that Kylie Jenner finally announced the birth of her first child last night.

Yep. After months of speculation, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star admitted that she was pregnant after all, and that she’s now the proud mama of a baby girl.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Kylie, 20, took to Instagram to reveal that her daughter arrived on 1 February. She also released a home video to YouTube, which documented her pregnancy.

Disclaimer: it’s pretty emotional.

In the sweet vid, we see Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott preparing to become first-time parents. But how has the 25-year-old rapper marked the special occasion?

Well, it seems he’s pretty excited (and who can blame him?). He’s posted a simple tweet, which reads: ‘2.1.18. 4 ever. New rager in town. !!!’

Cute. And Travis isn’t the only person who’s spoken out on Twitter.

Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian – who recently welcomed her third child – simply wrote: ‘❤️👶🏽❤️,’ while Kendall Jenner posted the emojis: ‘❤️❤️❤️.’

Over on Instagram, mum-to-be Khloe Kardashian shared a previously unseen picture from a joint pregnancy shoot, gushing: ‘Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me.

‘Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama.’

Kylie’s mum Kris Jenner is clearly ecstatic to have another grandchild, posting on Instagram: ‘God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief!’

What an exciting time for the Kardashian-Jenners, eh? We’re sending a huge congratulations to Kylie and Travis.