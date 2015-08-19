Caitlyn Jenner’s transition caught the world’s attention earlier this year. With her new reality show I Am Cait documenting her trans-journey, and her famous Kardashian family offering their thoughts on social media, the dust is yet to settle on this story.

But what do transgender teens think of Caitlyn? Do they think that she is a valuable spokesperson for them, or someone of privilege who will never understand some of the struggles trans people really go through? In this video they were asked what first comes to mind when they hear Caitlyn’s name. Watch what they had to say.