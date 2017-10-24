The X Factor’s Tracy Leanne Jefford Debuts A Very Chic Makeover

The mum-of-three is looking AMAZING on Instagram...

We officially know this year’s X Factor finalists!

After an intense Judges’ Houses, the panel and their helpers finally decided wh0’d be going through to the live shows over the weekend.

The contestants are now gearing up for their first performance this Saturday – and it seems as though some of them have had a bit of a makeover in preparation. Ooh.

See: We Can’t Get Over This Old Picture Of The X Factor’s Scarlett Lee

We’ve been huge fans of Tracy Leanne Jefford since her first audition, when she wowed us with her jazz-style voice and big personality.

The 36-year-old became known for her deep tan, up-do and heavy make-up. Which, BTW, she looked totally gorgeous with.

But she now seems to have opted for a more stripped-back look, debuting her transformation alongside co-star Holly Tandy on Instagram earlier this week.

In the photo, Tracy shows off her natural beauty with nude lips, a hint of blusher and long, flowing locks. She’d made sure all the attention was on her peepers, adding a dramatic smoky eye.

All we can say is WOW, lady.

See: So Who Won The Ratings War This Year Between Strictly Come Dancing And The X Factor?

Tracy – who comes from a traveller background – recently spoke out about her aim of changing the public’s perception of her community, telling MailOnline: ‘I want to show the public that there good people in the travelling community.

‘There are good and bad people in every community but you can’t tar everyone with the same brush.’

On her success in the competition, she said: ‘I’ve never been more ecstatic – apart from when I gave birth to my kids. It feels surreal, I really have to pinch myself.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Aw. Wishing you the best of luck, Tracy!