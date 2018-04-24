So, What’s Really The Deal With The Town Crier Outside The Lindo Wing?

Tony Appleton announced the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William's third baby yesterday - but he's not an official figure

As you probably know, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child yesterday.

Kensington Palace first announced the birth, tweeting: ‘Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.’

After this, town crier Tony Appleton bellowed the news to the waiting crowd outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, London.

Nobody was surprised to see Tony stood there in his regal garb. He was also there for the birth of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015, and was outside Buckingham Palace for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement last November.

In fact, many assume he’s the Royal Family’s personal crier. US broadcaster CBS led their coverage with footage of Appleton delivering the ‘official proclamation’ of the birth.

They ended up having to delete their tweets claiming this – because actually, Tony has no affiliation with Kensington Palace or the royals at all. Awks.

Despite the 81-year-old getting cheers from onlookers wherever he shows up, as well plenty of attention from photographers, he isn’t part of the official procedure for royal announcements.

Basically, he’s just a enthusiast who likes to get involved.

However, he is a real-life town crier. He fills the role in Bury St. Edmunds and Romford, and according to Town & Country, also owns a small elderly care home in Great Baddow, near Chelmsford.

He tells the publication: ‘Every proclamation I make is important to me, whether it is a friend, a company, or a member of the Royal Family. They all deserve my best efforts to celebrate good news.’

If you’re interested to see what Tony will announce next, he’s said that he plans to be at Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May.

Oyez, Oyez, Oyez!