TOWIE’s Amber Dowding Shows Us What She Used To Look Like

TBH, the Essex girl hasn't changed much over the years...

TOWIE‘s Amber Dowding has posted a crazy throwback picture on her Instagram account.

Girlfriend to co-star Chris Clark, Amber shared a snap of herself from 13 years ago, captioning it: ‘Have we changed in 13 years … my lips ain’t & neither has your pose 🤣🤣 @claudiawellsx [sic].’

Have we changed in 13 years … my lips ain't & neither has your pose 🤣🤣 @claudiawellsx A post shared by Amber Dowding✨ (@amberdowdingx) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Fans of the Essex girl began sending their compliments.

‘Naturally beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ one follower praised, while another commented on how little she’d changed: ‘You really suit darker hair @amberdowdingx 👌apart from that you haven’t changed.! 😂 [sic].’

After splitting up with her beau Chris earlier this year, he had a brief romance with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

But when they ended things he admitted he never stopped having feelings for Amber. And since reuniting, the couple have seemed seriously loved-up on social media.

& I am so glad it happened..Goodnight ❤️ A post shared by Amber Dowding✨ (@amberdowdingx) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Taking to Instagram again, Amber shared a post that said: ‘No matter how far paths seemingly diverge, sometimes, by a stroke of perfect luck, they run back together again.’

Chris has also shared the love for his girl on Instagram.

He posted a snap of himself and Amber cuddling up together, writing alongside it: ‘Our first ever photo! A lot has happened in the last year, but I couldn’t be more content with my life right now. My girl AD ❤️ @amberdowdingx.’

Our first ever photo! A lot has happened in the last year, but I couldn't be more content with my life right now. My girl AD ❤️ @amberdowdingx A post shared by Chris Clark (@chrisjclark_) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Despite a number of Little Mix fans commenting the snake emoji in reference to his split from singer Jesy, supporters of the Essex couple shard more positive messages.

‘You two are perfect for each other. So happy u got back together. Good luck in the future,’ one posted.

Another agreed: ‘Sometimes things have to fall apart for better things to fall into place, lots of luck to you both xx.’

Fingers crossed this couple can make it through the next series of TOWIE without any major drama!

By Emily Jefferies