TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou Responds To THAT Danielle Armstrong News

After last night's big tease, viewers were left wondering what happened between Danielle, Yaz and Lockie...

If you tuned in for The Only Way Is Essex last night, you’ll know all about the situation between Yazmin Oukhellou, her boyfriend James Lock and his ex girlfriend Danielle Armstrong.

See: TOWIE’s Yazmin Sparks An Online Debate About Gender Roles

But if not, let us rewind.

TOWIE does Halloween 🎃👻 Makeup by the amazing @annalingis 💄 Outfit by the incredible @pattyfashionuk 💁🏽 Lenses from @ispyeyes 👀 A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou (@yazminoukhellou) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode we were treated to a short teaser clip from Sunday night’s episode. So far, so normal.

But then viewers (and cast) were left reeling when former TOWIE babe Danielle rocked up.

What’s more, it appeared that James Lock, who had something of a roller-coaster romance with her in the past, ‘stormed off.’

Yazmin and James have been going from strength-to-strength with their own relationship, having moved in together and even taken the plunge with matching tattoos.

So, where does this leave them now?

Last night with my @jameslock__ @escedrabar ❤️ A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou (@yazminoukhellou) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

According to Yaz, James’s reaction was down to her, as he was concerned about how she might feel.

Speaking to OK!, she explained: ‘You’ll see on Sunday but James only reacted to how I was and followed me out.

‘He was so worried of me getting upset, I honestly couldn’t wish for a better boyfriend. That night he proved that nothing will ever come between us.’

See: TOWIE’s Yazmin And Danielle Put All Of The Drama Behind Them

And it’s pretty clear that Danielle hasn’t come back to cause trouble between them. In fact, she’s all about the girl power.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

For One Night Only IM BACK 👻🎃😈#towie #happyhalloween #onenightonly #surpriseparty #shock #awkward #tuneinnextweek A post shared by Danielle Armstrong (@daniellearmstrong88) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Speaking to NOW at the launch of the London’s Natural History Museum Ice Rink, the reality star said: ‘When I left TOWIE they asked me if I would do a little cameo. I wouldn’t go back full time – I think once you’ve left you’ve done your thing – but they’re still my friends so I threw a Halloween party.’

She continued: ‘I didn’t tell ANY of them – even James and Yazmin – and then they came to the Halloween party and I walked in as was like, ‘surprise’ and Yazmin walked out.’

Danielle, who recently split from her footballer boyfriend, added: ‘It’s one of those moments, and you’ll know what I mean when you watch it on Sunday, it shows you how girls can have Girl Power when you watch it because me and Yazmin, at the end of the day she’s with my ex so it could be a bit like ‘errr’ but she’s definitely gone up in my estimations because it has been difficult for her.

‘I threw a surprise party and then I’m like ‘Hi’ but it’s a really good end you’ve got to watch it.’

We can hardly wait.