TOWIE Viewers Slam Lauren Pope After Last Night’s Episode

TOWIE fans weren't happy about THIS...

This series of The Only Way Is Essex has already brought us a lot of drama, as well as the return of some old faces.

Previous fan faves Lauren Pope and Mario Falcone are BACK, people.

And Lauren has struck up an unlikely romance with bad-boy Jon Clark.

But whilst the show has seen a lot of dates over the years, Lauren has been called out over her latest date with Jon for a pretty awkward reason…

Maybe don't take dating tips from @jbclark_ 😂🙈💘 #TOWIE A post shared by The Only Way is Essex (@towie) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:23pm PDT

Taking her man on a romantic date to a vineyard for wine tasting in last night’s episode (27 September), fans accused her of recycling the idea after she took another man on the same date during a previous series.

‘I’m sure Lauren Pope has been to that vineyard before on a date. Talk about recycling ideas on different men #Towie,’ slammed one viewer on Twitter.

Another agreed: ‘Lauren went on a vineyard date before on towie with someone else who was it #towie’

Eek, a bit awkward…

The time fans are remembering was way back in series five when Lauren and Tom Pearce went to a vineyard for their date.

🍇V I N E Y A R D 🍇 Towie Sunday funday with good wine & good company 🎥🍷🎥🍷🎥🍷#towie #sunday @hairrehablondon A post shared by LAUREN POPE (@laurenpopey) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

With Lauren and Tom’s romance proving unsuccessful, can Lauren and Jon have more luck?

Well, many viewers don’t think it’s looking good…

See: TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou Sparks A Debate About Gender Roles

With Lauren often revealing that she sees two sides to Jon, it’s made fans of the show doubt their relationship.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

During their date, she told him: ‘I feel like you’re showing me more of the side of you that I like for sure… I’ve said to you before that you’re very much two people, there’s bits of both of you that I was trying to bring together.’

‘Well, hoping would come together naturally… I feel like that’s happening,’ she went on. ‘‘I feel like I’ve pulled you out of your comfort zone a little bit, but you’ve adapted very well.’

More: Tommy Mallet Lashes Out At TOWIE And Hints At Leaving The Show In Angry Twitter Rant

Which led many to accuse Lauren of trying to change the Essex lad.

‘Lauren is sooo trying to change John and it’s not ok #TOWIE,’ one accused, whilst another agreed: ‘#towie if Lauren Pope wants to change John that much then he aint the man for her. You got to love people just the way they are!’

Tune in to TOWIE on Sunday and Wednesday evenings a 10pm on ITVBe to find out what happens with these two…