This TOWIE Star Is Rumoured To Be Joining This Year’s I’m A Celeb

We cannot wait for the return of our FAVE show...

It’s not long until the return of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and we are SO excited about it.

While it has been confirmed that hosts Ant and Dec are reprising their presenting roles, many famous faces have been added to the rumoured line-up including Danny Dyer, Spencer Matthews and Ed Balls.

But one more star is reportedly set to join to show and follow in the footsteps of her ex-fiance Mark Wright, and that is The Only Way Is Essex‘s Lauren Goodger.

Mark came in an impressive second place on the show back in 2011, but will Lauren be as successful?

A source close to the reality TV star chatted to Closer magazine and her plans to head into the jungle…

‘Lauren is considering Celebs Go Dating, but she’s also been asked to go on I’m A Celeb,’ they revealed. ‘She’s been hinting that she’s thinking about it and is desperate to return to TV. She’d love a celebrity romance in the jungle so she can steal all the headlines and then relaunch herself.’

They continued: ‘Ideally, she wants to be part of a celebrity power couple. She’s hell-bent on going one better than Mark and becoming more famous than him – she says she won’t give up until she is.’

Lauren is newly single after confirming her split from Joey Morrison who is currently serving time in prison after being handed a 16-year prison sentence for a string of violent drugs-related charges including possession of a firearm, kidnapping, blackmail and actual bodily harm.

The Essex lady admitted how hard the break-up was on ITV’s Loose Women: ‘For me now I need to focus on my career, I’ve not been going out or going to events…it’s been the hardest thing I’ve ever done.’

I’m A Celebrity will return to our TV screens next month.