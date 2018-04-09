This Former TOWIE Star Has Just Announced Her Second Pregnancy

From the editors of CelebsNow

By Anna Francis

Amy Childs has given fans a surprise by announcing that she’s expecting her second child.

The former TOWIE star – who welcomed daughter Polly just under one year ago – shared the happy news by posting a photo of her bump on Instagram and revealed that she’s already at least 20 weeks pregnant.

‘My partner and I are delighted to announce that polly will soon be welcoming a little brother or sister Into the world 👶🏼💙💗 We are beyond excited! #babynumbertwo #halfwaythere,’ she captioned her snap.

In the picture Amy is seen gazing lovingly at Polly as she holds the little one against her growing tum.

Since making the announcement the expectant star has received lots of congratulatory messages from famous pals including Sam Faiers, Gemma Collins and Ferne McCann.

Fans have also sent their love, with one commenting: ‘Hugest congratulations Hun!! You look amazing and polly is just perfect’.

And one said: ‘Oh my goodness that’s such wonderful news congrats hunni’.

It’s unclear who Amy’s partner is, with the reality star previously revealing that she’d split from Polly’s dad Bradley Wright just six weeks after the little girl was born.

Whilst some fans have speculated that she may have reunited with her ex, a rep for Amy has appeared to suggest otherwise.

‘She isn’t hiding him away, he just is a private man with his own business,’ the spokesperson tells Metro.co.uk about the TV star’s other half. ‘Amy is so, so happy though and an amazing mummy.’

Amy was seen holding hands with a mystery man during a holiday to the Caribbean in February.

Back in December the beautician opened up about adjusting to life as a single mum and admitted that she’d love to have someone to help her out sometimes.

‘There are times when it’s really tough,’ Amy told OK! magazine. ‘Polly usually sleeps through the night, but she’s teething at the moment so she’s been waking up every hour.

‘It’s times like that when I’d love to have a partner who could help me out or look after her while I have a bath.’

Congrats to Amy and her partner on their lovely news!