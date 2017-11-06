A TOWIE Star Has Just Revealed Some Exciting Baby News…

After reports of being 'axed' from the show, this TOWIE lady has announced something exciting...

The Only Way Is Essex’s Maddie Hooper is pregnant with her first child.

We’d forgive you for being a little confused, as unfortunately Maddie hasn’t been seen very much in the current series of the ITVBe reality show.

Following reports that she’d been ‘dropped’ from the cast, the baby news has been shared on social media by best friend Ruby Lacey (who also enjoyed a short stint on the popular series).

Sister sister 👯 @itvbe @towie #towie A post shared by Maddie Hooper (@maddiehooperxx) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Sharing a photo of her BFF’s baby scan on Instagram Stories, the excited TV personality wrote: ‘My bestest is having a bubba @maddiehooperxx.’

Aww.

What’s more, Ruby had received some gifts from her pregnant bestie. She also posted a snap of a card with the words: ‘Mummy’s told me you’re going to be the best Auntie’, closely followed by a mega box of Krispy Kreme donuts adorned with post-it notes reading: ‘Eat up! I don’t want to be the only fat one!’

Goals.

Always 🤞🏼✨ A post shared by R U B Y L A C E Y (@rubylacey_x) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

The pair were cast to join the Essex crowd when the 21st season kicked off in Marbella, only for viewers to notice that they weren’t included in many scenes or storylines.

At the time, The Sun reported that this was due to the pair actually having boyfriends – something which, allegedly, the ITV bosses were not aware of when casting them.

A TV insider claimed: ‘Bosses had high hopes for Ruby and Maddie and thought they would bring some drama to the show. It was understood that they were both single when filming started but producers soon realised they that they had boyfriends.’

Well, it looks as though it’s all worked out for the best for Maddie.

Congratulations on your happy news, lady.