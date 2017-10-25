TOWIE Spoiler: Nathan And Cara Ask Tommy A VERY Big Question

What will Tommy's answer be?

*SPOILER ALERT*

Fans of ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex will be thrilled to know that Love Island 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey will be returning in upcoming episodes.

We were already treated to scenes from Cara and Nathan’s baby shower, and now it looks like they’re returning to ask close pal Tommy Mallet a VERY important question…

In scenes that are yet to be aired, the parents-to-be take Tommy and his girlfriend Georgia Kousoulou out for dinner so they can pop the big question, and it looks like they might be asking Tommy to be the Godfather to their baby boy.

Even though we may not be together , we are remaining best of friends just like old times for our baby boy , and honestly it's the happiest we've been !! Thank you for every 1 that turned up for making today so special for us !!!! 💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️ A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

But will Tommy be ready to take on such a huge responsibility?

Well, the TOWIE star has previously revealed how he was planning on spoiling Cara and Nathan’s baby AND that he was keeping his fingers crossed that they would ask him to be the Godfather.

Chatting to OK! magazine, he joked: ‘If I’m not godfather, I’m going to do him! At least you know that kid is going to have trainers for the rest of his life.’

It would definitely make sense for Tommy to be the baby boy’s Godfather considering he has been best friends for years with Love Island‘s Nathan, with Nath admitting that it was Tommy who contacted the ITV2 show and convinced them to get him a spot on the line-up.

Nathan even revealed that Tommy told him to be himself on the show and he was sure to win it (Psychic Tommy?) and said he’s always there for advice and he couldn’t fault his best pal in any way.

Aw!

We really hope Nathan and Cara are going to ask Tommy to be Godfather… We can’t wait!

The Only Way Is Essex continues tonight on ITVBe at 10pm.