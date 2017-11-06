TOWIE Fans Had A Big Reaction To Pete Wicks And Chloe Sims’ Emotional Reunion
Not a dry eye in the house...
It’s been a rather turbulent past few weeks for TOWIE’s Pete Wicks- as the fella has called time on his romance with co-star Megan McKenna once more, managing to ruffle feathers among his fellow cast.
During this very difficult time, Pete’s relationship with former pal Chloe Sims has felt the pressure- after the pair fell out over tensions surrounding Pete’s rocky romance with Megan.
However, during last nights season finale of the current series, the pair appeared to *finally* let bygones be bygones – having emotionally buried the hatchet for the final time.
During the episode, the pair had finally managed to mend their friendship during the masquerade ball.
After coming face-to-face at the event, Pete made the first move. He told Chloe: ‘I think I owe you an apology and I think… I miss you, basically. And it’s horrible that things have gone the way that they have’.
He then added: ‘You were there when I needed you and obviously I ended up getting back with Megan, and I know that made things difficult for you because I did speak to you about a lot of things at the time what I got the hump with’.
After Chloe told Pete that he had ‘hurt her beyond words’, Pete responded: ‘I’ve come here to tell you that I’m sorry, and I miss you. I was in the wrong, and I made the wrong choice, but I made it because I was in love with someone.’
Nope, we’re not crying. It’s just hay fever, honest.
Many fans have taken to social media following the very moving reunion- and it would appear there wasn’t a dry eye in the place…
One user wrote, ‘Can’t believe I’m teary over Pete and Chloe’s chat. Seriously need to reevaluate my life! But it was soooo lovely [sic].’
Another shared, ‘Very nearly shed a tear at Pete and Chloe making up‘.
And they sure as heck aren’t the only ones…
As for us, we’re so happy to see these two on talking terms again.
By Alice Perry