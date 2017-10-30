It Looks Like TOWIE’s Lydia Bright Is Back On The Market

It seems like Lydia is single again...

Lydia Bright has revealed that her and Lee Cronin have sadly split.

The couple, who were very private about their relationship, ended things on good terms after just a few months of dating.

‘I didn’t want it to go everywhere because it was still early days,’ Lydia explained keeping there romance quiet. ‘It fizzled out but we’re still friends.’

And the former The Only Way Is Essex star continued to reveal that she’s not in any mad rush to settle down yet, although she would ‘love to find The One’: ‘I’m not in any major rush and I’m not just going to settle for something… It will happen one day, but I’m not stressing out.’

How bad can a good girl get …… #Round2 #Halloween A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

But now Lyds is single, will she be returning to the ITVBe reality series?

Sadly for TOWIE fans, it looks like she’s well and truly left for good…

Speaking to the Sunday Express’ S Magazine she said: ‘What’s really helped me grow as a young person is when I took two years out from TOWIE. I was really stressed out with it and got really bogged down with everything.

‘I felt like I lost touch with reality. So I went travelling around Southeast Asia. It made me realise that the things I worry about really aren’t worth worrying about. And I learned the importance of making memories through experiences.’

More: Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd ‘Splits’ With Childhood Sweetheart

Life just seems so much more carefree living by the sea 🌊 How's the weather back home? Dress NEW IN @bellasorella251 (link in bio) A post shared by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The blonde beauty continued: ‘I loved my experience on TOWIE but it just felt like I couldn’t commit as much as I used to. And so many new characters have joined the cast; it’s not really my clique any more.’

See: TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou Opens Up About Her Future With Tommy Mallet

Lydia went on to explain her passion for charity work, having raised money by cycling around Cambodia and trekking to Machu Picchu – to name just a few.

‘Doing charity work was a really conscious decision when I became – and I hate saying this word – famous,’ she revealed. ‘I had always thought we’re so very lucky as reality stars – having gained such a big profile from doing something like reality TV that it would be a shame not to utilise it and help others.’

The reality star added: ‘One of my goals is to raise at least £100,000 for charity. I’m getting quite close and I think I’m up to £56,000 at the moment. So I think I’ll get there before I’m 30.’

Well we think this is amazing. Well done, Lyds!