So TOWIE’s Lockie And Girlfriend Yazmin Appear To Have Matching Tattoos

The reality TV couple have shown their commitment to each other...

You’ll probably remember that there was previously a lot of chat about James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou moving in together, but it seems as though they’ve just taken another big step in their relationship.

The reality TV couple, who star in The Only Way Is Essex, have taken to social media to showcase apparent matching tattoos.

Both wearing our favourite colour again ♣️ @jameslock__ ❤️ Outfit from my collection @jyy.london 💕 A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou (@yazminoukhellou) on Aug 29, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Yaz, 24, posted an Instagram Story to show off her fresh inking, which included a single ‘J’ on her wrist.

James was there, probably to support her but also, as it turned out, to get an inking of his own.

Yup. Yaz later uploaded a follow-up snap of TWO arms together, revealing matching lettering.

Do we spy a ‘Y’ tatt there, Lockie?!

Adorbs.

TOWIE is set to return to our screens on Sunday night, and it seems as though Yaz has been spending some time with some of her fellow cast.

Girls Night 👯 Wearing @houseofcb & @solotica_uk 👗👁 Hair by @hairbyamberrosex 💁🏽 A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou (@yazminoukhellou) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

The ITVBe newcomer posted snaps from a girls’ night out with Amber Dowding, Courtney Green and Georgia Kousoulou – someone that she’s previously had dramz with.

Here’s hoping that the girls have put everything behind them now.

One thing’s for sure. We cannot wait to see what else the Essex lot have been up to.

The Only Way Is Marbs will return to ITVBe on Sunday at 10pm.