TOWIE’s Lauren Pope And Jon Clark Have Reportedly Split

Nooo.

Sadly it looks like The Only Way Is Essex‘s new couple Jon Clark and Lauren Pope has split, according to reports.

This comes just months after the unlikely pair sparked up a romance whilst filming in Marbella.

The reality TV couple have had their on/off relationship played out on the ITVBe show, with their most recent drama involving Laure’s close pal and ex-flame Mario Falcone.

And now a source told The Sun: ‘Everyone keeps saying to Jon that Lauren could do better, they can’t believe she’s dating him… Everyone always tells him he’s so lucky and he’s really intimidated by the situation. He’s trying really hard to change, but doesn’t feel like he’s good enough for her.

‘It’s a running joke on the show that he’s punching massively by dating Lauren and that’s really got inside his head. He knows she wants to settle down and I’m not sure if that’s what he wants either – he loves partying,’ they added.

More: Tommy Mallet Lashes Out At TOWIE And Hints At Leaving The Show In Angry Twitter Rant

The source then went on to reveal that Lauren is ‘really upset’ that Jon feels the way he does and Jon ‘totally gutted’ that the relationship has ended.

Will these guys be able to move forward?! 🙏😬 #TOWIE A post shared by The Only Way is Essex (@towie) on Oct 15, 2017 at 4:05am PDT

See: TOWIE’s Amber Dowding Has Gone Brunette And It Looks Amazing

After scenes aired recently of a row between Jon, his brother Chris Clark, Mario Falcone and Mike Hassini, fans were worried about the future of Lauren and Jon’s relationship.

In fact, the row – which stemmed from Jon and Mario’s clash over the blonde beauty – reportedly turned so violent that the Essex lads were dragged apart by production staff.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The drama never seems to end in Essex, does it?

Let’s just hope that Lauren and Job can fix things soon… We were really starting to root for them.