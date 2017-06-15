TOWIE’s Jon Clark Just Reacted To ‘Ex’ Chloe’s Comment On Love Island

The drama seems to be continuing outside of the Love Island villa...

Love Island‘s Chloe Crowhurst is on the lookout for a new man.

Yup. One thing that seems to have been overshadowed by that love triangle drama was the fact that Essex girl Chloe was coupled-up with Chris. In case you haven’t caught up yet, he’s now seeking to crack on with Olivia.

During last night’s episode, Chloe and Chris had an ever-so-slightly awkward conversation about the whole thing. They even hugged it out at the end, with Chlo’ warning him to ‘behave’ himself.

Well, he does seem to enjoy the attention.

Taking to the beach hut a little later on, the 22-year-old confessed that, now she’s single and ready to mingle, she’s waiting for the producers to send in her Prince Charming.

Chloe told the camera: ‘Now I need a new man who likes girls with blonde hair, big boobs, average height, blue eyes, wears make-up, glamorous… And thinks I’m funny.’

Not too much to ask for, then.

Oh, but wait, there was one more thing. He has to be ‘a salty one at that.’

LOL.

You may remember that Chloe was making headlines even before entering the Love Island villa, thanks to her reality TV ‘ex’ Jon Clark.

In fact, the TOWIE lad had claimed that she was his ‘girlfriend’ before jetting off to be on the show – without telling him.

Despite being in isolation before the start of the ITV2 series, Chloe caught wind of what was being said about her and flatly denied that this was the case.

Chatting to LOOK from the secret location, she hit back: ‘We’ve both been single a few months. I’ve seen him out, we’ve had a few drunken texts. We were together for three months. We met in May 2016, it was very on and off.’

That hasn’t stopped Jon from taking to social media throughout the series.

And last night was no exception.

Presumably upon hearing Chloe’s request for a man, Jon tweeted cryptically: ‘You had one.’

His followers reacted with comments such as: ‘So indirect but direct… love it!’ and ‘Don’t tell me your going out there to win her back…’ [sic].

Oh dear.

Here’s hoping that they both find what they’re looking for.