TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou Steps Out After THAT Awful Instagram Trolling

The 26-year-old has had a difficult few days...

Georgia Kousoulou stepped onto the red carpet last night for the first time since reportedly undergoing a nose job.

The TOWIE star, 26, looked stunning in a plunging tuxedo dress from InTheStyle, which she’d paired with gold jewellery, red lipstick and bouncy waves.

While Georgia is yet to officially speak out about whether she’s gone under the knife, her boyfriend Tommy Mallet appeared to confirm the rumours on Instagram last week.

After followers noticed that Georgia was looking a little different in her most recent uploads, she ended up receiving some nasty messages from cruel online trolls. *Heavy sigh*.

Last chance to get your amazing cyber Monday deals @prettylittlething 🙋🙋 Shop my look now! 🙊😍🙌 #pltstyle A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:28am PST

But Tommy, 25, wasn’t prepared to put up with the hate. On one of her snaps, he left the rant: ‘Comments like that are the reason people in Georgia’s position change themselves.

‘Every time she had a argument on the show she had people pointing out insecurities so she changed it. That is your opinion, you should just keep it to yourself if you feel like it’s going to bother someone. It’s her body, her life. She can do what she wants if it makes her happy.’

Hiding from the Instagram trolls like 🤣🙈🙈🤣🤣 A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Nov 26, 2017 at 10:22am PST

When questioned about Georgia’s status as a role model, he added: ‘She still is a advocate to young girls and older girls… it’s 2017 and, if you feel strong about something and feel like you need a change, then do it.

‘Have a opinion but at least be respectful enough to keep it to yourself. She is a normal young woman with feelings. Just because she’s in the public eye people forget this [sic].’

Georgia has also addressed the furore, albeit in a more cryptic manner. She captioned a photo of herself behind a tree: ‘Hiding from the Instagram trolls like 🤣🙈🙈🤣🤣,’ and shared the inspirational quote: ‘Be nice or leave.’

🖕 A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Personally, we think Georgia can do whatever she likes to her body. It’s HER body, after all.

We’re glad she’s got a supportive boyfriend in Tommy, and hope she’s able to ignore the ridiculous (and frankly disgusting) comments on social media.