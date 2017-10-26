Viewers spotted something they thought was strange about Megan's behaviour last night. But it's a little harsh...

Megan McKenna is undoubtedly a rather controversial reality TV star.

Despite building herself quite the army of fans over the years from her appearances on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother and ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex, there are many who are still left unconvinced by Megan.

Oh, and how could we forget Megan’s break into TV on The X Factor? (It may be worth a YouTube search if you haven’t already seen it, FYI…)

And let’s be fair here, with her break-up with TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks currently being broadcast for the public to see, it must be pretty hard for Megan right now. Break-ups are rough as it is, and with thousands of people watching it happen? Yeah, it’s not ideal.

But viewers noticed something they thought was strange about the way the brunette beauty handled the split drama in yesterday’s episode.

In scenes from the reality show last night, we watched as Megan broke down over claims that she had cheated on Pete with her ex, Harry Eden. While Megan furiously denied the claims and appeared very upset, fans of the show believed that she wasn’t actually crying… More: This TOWIE Star Is Rumoured To Be Joining This Year’s I’m A Celeb ‘# TOWIE @Megan_Mckenna_ crying is a joke…. No tears, she screws her face up then is fine one second later… Fake & attention seeking [sic]’ an unhappy fan of the show tweeted. Others also shared similar tweets. See: Megan McKenna Quits TOWIE Amid ‘Cheating’ Claims Pretty brutal, right? It must all be pretty tough to deal with, especially in the limelight, so we hope that both MM and Pete are okay. The Only Way Is Essex continues on Sunday at 10pm on ITVBe, and it looks like the return of an old friend is going to really shake things up… Don’t miss it.