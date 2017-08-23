TOWIE’s Courtney Green Bravely Opens Up About Body Image Issues

Courtney courageously admitted to having big insecurities about her figure...

The Only Way Is Essex star Courtney Green has recently discussed her struggles with body image whilst filming the new series in Marbella.

Talking to The Sun, the petite brunette confessed: ‘I get massively down about my body. Myles is probably sick of hearing about it because I cry all the time. My confidence is at an all-time low.

‘All the girls on the show look amazing like Amber and Megan and when I see myself in pap shots I just feel down. I didn’t even want to wear my swimwear because I wasn’t confident in Marbella this time round.’

Aw, Court! We hate hearing this.

Sadly, she even admitted that she’d love to have plastic surgery to help boost her confidence, but her mum won’t allow it.

‘I have a list of stuff I want to do plastic surgery wise but I can’t – my mum will go mad at me. I’m too young. I would love a little boob lift and a little bit of everything done but I couldn’t go through with it.’

And her boyfriend Myles Barnett has also admitted to struggling with body confidence: ‘To be fair I’m feeling pretty similar at the moment but I am a bit more private about it. I haven’t been able to train for the last year because of my shoulder operation.

‘I feel like I haven’t been in shape for months. I am buzzing to get back in the gym. Failing that I would love to get a beard transplant – I can’t grow a beard,’ he revealed.

But the couple aim to help each other with their confidence and getting to the shape they want, and Courtney has even talked about launching her own petite range: ‘It is just an idea at the moment but I would love to do it.’

We love that idea!

And guys, we think you both look amazing – as always.

By Emily Jefferies