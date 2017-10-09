TOWIE’s Chris Clark Opens Up About Proposing To Amber Dowding

These two are pretty cute...

The Only Way Is Essex couple Chris Clark and Amber Dowding are looking more loved up than ever recently, and it’s adorable.

They may have had their fair share of ups and downs, and even a six-month break, but now these two are so serious that there could be an Essex wedding to look forward to…

Admitting that he needs to ‘earn more money’ before he can pop the question, Chris promised that a proposal is certainly on the cards.

Chatting to BANG! about when we should be expecting the big news, he confessed: ‘When I’ve earned some good money!’

However, Chris revealed that it’s not going to happen any time soon: ‘Not anytime soon don’t worry about that. I mean, we’re 23, 24, it will happen, we haven’t even moved out yet… I can’t get engaged to her living at home. There’s other steps first.’

The 23 year old Essex lad went on to admit he thinks that weddings and marriage were more about ‘spending money’ than anything else.

Hmm, we wonder what Amber would feel about this…

The blonde beauty has previously opened up about their relationship, revealing that taking a break actually made them stronger than ever.

‘We learned a lot about ourselves in that time, but we’re older now and we trust each other more,’ she told OK! magazine.

During their break, Chris sparked up a romance with Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, before the TOWIE star decided to end the relationship on the phone: ‘I used Amber’s [phone] to do it,’ he told The Sun. ‘I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it.’

He continued: ‘She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been.’

The Only Way Is Essex continues on Wednesday and Sunday nights on ITVBe at 10pm.