TOWIE’s Bobby Norris Hits Back At Surgery Speculation

Bobby has spoken out...

The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris came under fire this week after her debuted the results of his recent nose job on the show.

The 31-year-old recently jetted off to Turkey for the procedure alongside fellow reality TV stars Jemma Lucy and Charlie Doherty.

Bobby revealed that he had the procedure due to problems with his breathing, but when he showed off the new look on TOWIE viewers were seriously shocked at the changes he seemed to have made.

After being branded ‘plastic’ on social media and compared to Kris Jenner and The Human Ken Doll, it seemed that many thought Bobby had undergone a lot more surgery than just a nose job…

And now the Celebs Go Dating star has taken to Instagram to send a defiant message to the haters.

He began: ‘Hi guys, I wanted to do a video because I’ve had last night and today quite a lot of speculation that I’ve had a lot of cosmetic surgery done… I can assure you – categorically – all I’ve had is one septorhinoplasty on my nose I’ve had no other surgeries, I’m just a little bit swollen.’Bobby then added: ‘Sorry to disappoint guys but just the one surgery and I love it!’

However, many still seemed concerned about his surgery…

‘Please Bob don’t go down The Human Ken Doll route,’ one fan begged, while another wrote: ‘I saw you on TOWIE last night – you looked so much better with your old nose!’

‘He looks completely different. Lips just grew overnight did they? Still love him though’ another follower commented.

But luckily, Bobby’s loyal army of fans still had his back…

‘You are a beautiful person inside and out!! People can be so judgemental. Your nose looked fine before but if you feel better now you have had surgery then that’s all that matters. You look beautiful,’ a supporter commented, while another asked: ‘Why are explaining yourself @bobbycnorris? F*** them’

Another slammed the critics: ‘Do what makes you feel better. Your life, your body. Still beautiful inside and out.’ and a fourth agreed: ‘Why do you have to justify yourself gorgeous? You are fabulous, wonderful and beautiful so f*** the haters.’