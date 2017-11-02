Whaaaat?

Let’s put it this way: You do not want to mess with Amber Turner.

Rising to fame on ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex, Amber has been turning a lot of heads recently and – hey – we’re not surprised. I mean, LOOK at her.

But there’s a lot more to the blonde beauty than you may have thought…

Before joining TOWIE, Amber was a fashion blogger and working in fashion is still her main ambition.

However, the 24 year old also worked for a law firm. Hmm, who knew?

So with #Damber blowing up 💔 Will the boys have something to say? 🙊 #TOWIE Tonight 10pm A post shared by The Only Way is Essex (@towie) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

And Amber has actually been mentioned in TOWIE before… Can you remember?

Well, not her actual name BUT back in 2012 she was involved with former couple Joey Essex and Sam Faiers’ relationship drama.

Amber and Joey were snapped walking hand in hand leaving Mahiki nightclub before getting into a car together and heading home.

See: Chloe Sims Slams Megan McKenna As A ‘Coward’ For Leaving TOWIE

The reality show even aired scenes of Joey’s then-girlfriend Sam breaking down about the news.

Chatting to sister Billie about the leaked snaps, Sam said on the show: ‘I’ve woken up this morning to find out Joey went home last night with another girl. Everyone saw it. He was with her all night.’

You become unstoppable when you realise what you deserve ✨👑 @redcarpetreadylincoln @rubyraemakeup 💄 #TOWIE #finale A post shared by A M B E R T U R N E R 👑 (@amberturnerx) on Oct 30, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She added: ‘He went home with her, he walked out the club holding her hand, they got a cab, just two of them, and went home.’

More: TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou Opens Up About Her Future With Tommy Mallet

But probably the BIGGEST secret the reality star has been hiding from us is something seriously impressive…

Amber is a black belt in Karate.

You didn’t expect that, did you?

She previously told OK! magazine: ‘I’m a black belt in karate, so don’t mess with me! I haven’t done it for years, but it’s quite an achievement.’

Err… We’ll say…

Watch out, Dan Edgar.