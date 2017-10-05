Doctor Foster’s Tom Looks Totally Different On Instagram

Check out his blond hair

Quick question… WTF are we going to do on Tuesday nights now that Doctor Foster has finished?!

The second series came to an end in dramatic fashion this week. If you’re yet to catch up, you might not want to read on…

We saw cheating husband Simon Foster (Bertie Carvel) attempt to end his own life by walking into a busy road, before almost injecting himself with a lethal cocktail of drugs provided by ex-wife Gemma (Suranne Jones).

While this was all going on, their teenage son Tom (Tom Taylor) decided to run away from home. And TBH, we don’t blame him.

But while on-screen Tom is currently a missing person, the actor who plays him is very much on our radars.

Suranne, 39, shared a sweet message about working with the 16-year-old earlier this week, writing on Instagram: @tomtaylor1607 has been amazing throughout… having thanked everyone on this show I thought I’d save him till last… #veryspecial #talented #gifted … and loved winding me up on set!!! #boys !!!! [sic].’

We ended up having a sneaky click on the link to his page, and surprisingly, he looks pretty different IRL.

Gone is his schoolboy haircut, and in its place is one very edgy blond ‘do. What would Gemma and Simon make of it? Actually, they probably wouldn’t notice.

If your in the UK or have an illegal streaming device (jks ;)watch Doctor Foster on BBC 1 now #doctorfoster A post shared by Tom Taylor (@tomtaylor1607) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

@suranne_jones #doctorfoster finale tonight 😬😬👹 A post shared by Tom Taylor (@tomtaylor1607) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

I shot the sheriff 📸: my sister Erika Taylor A post shared by Tom Taylor (@tomtaylor1607) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Tom recently made his cinema debut in blockbuster The Dark Tower, starring alongside Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

His character Jake Chambers teamed up with Gunslinger (Idris) to battle Matthew’s villainous Man in Black. It’s since been reported that he’ll reprise the role in a TV series of the same name.

Ooh. After seeing his impressive performance on Doctor Foster, we’re excited to see what Tom does next.