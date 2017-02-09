Tom Hiddleston Finally Offers An Explanation For That ‘I Heart T.S.’ Vest

The Thor actor spills ALL the beans on his failed romance with Taylor Swift…



Tom Hiddleston has certainly kept us guessing about that now-famous ‘I heart T.S.’ vest.

At the time, people of the internet were speculating about what it might have meant. Some thought that it was a little cringe, whilst others thought it could have been a super sweet ode to his new lady.

But perhaps the declaration of love was not all it seemed, at least, that’s what Tom is saying now.

The 35-year-old has finally spilled the beans on how that vest happened to find its way onto his back in an interview with GQ Magazine.

‘The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back,’ he explained.

‘And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, “Does anyone have a T-shirt?” And one of her friends said, “I’ve got this.”

‘And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.’

Unfortunately for Tom, it seems the joke was lost on everyone outside of Taylor’s squad.

‘I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people’s interpretations about my life affect my life,’ he explained to the publication.

He added: ‘I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.’

It also had many people questioning whether the romance between Tom and Taylor was genuine, or just a PR stunt to raise his profile in America.

Dismissing the idea of a showmance, Tom said: ‘Of course it was real. Taylor is an amazing woman.

‘She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.’

But alas, all good things must come to an end – even for famous people.

‘So we decided to go out for dinner, we decided to travel… She’s incredible. [But] a relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else,’ he said of their three month fling.

Don’t worry though, Tom insists the pair are still great friends…

By Jenni McKnight