So Tom Hiddleston’s Golden Globes Speech Didn’t Go Down Well

Twitter reacted to Tom Hiddleston's South Sudan speech in a BIG way last night...

Tom Hiddleston isn’t just best known for dating Taylor Swift, oh no – he also totally bossed his performance in BBC drama series The Night Manager, and won his first ever Golden Globe last night in return.

The handsome actor took to the stage to collect his Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television award looking pleased as punch to be raising a Globe in front of such a star-studded audience.

But let’s just say his speech didn’t go down quite as well as he’d probably planned…

The 35-year-old actor decided to use his moment in the spotlight to bring attention to the civil war currently happening in South Sudan.

Reminiscing about the time he visited the war-torn region for his work with the United Nations Children’s Fund, Tom mentioned the fact that a group of doctors and nurses told him that they’d binge-watched The Night Manager whilst being shelled a month before.

Tom told the crowd he was moved by ‘the idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for people… who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken.’

He then went on to say he was dedicating his award ‘to those out there who are doing their best.’

Clearly Hiddleston’s sentiment was meant to be sweet, but viewers of the show were soon slamming him on Twitter.

‘So #TomHiddleston had the most self-righteous speech I’ve ever seen #GoldenGlobes’, wrote one.

‘That was a long story Tom Hiddleston told to pay himself a compliment’, slammed another.

However, it wasn’t all bad, with others finding Tom’s speech quite inspiring.

‘Tom Hiddleston’s speech was so graceful, what a way to use that platform for something good 👏🏻’, said another.

What did you think of Tom’s first ever Golden Globes speech? Tweet us @lookmagazine.