You Might Be Angry To Find Out How Much Toff Was Reportedly Paid On I’m A Celeb

Made in Chelsea's Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo might have won the series, but reports claim that she was paid the least for her appearance...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! never fails to grip the nation. There’s just something about watching some of our favourite TV personalities, sports heroes and stand-up comedians chug down on some gross-looking bugs and rough it in the rain.

How mean are we, eh?

Naturally, these celebs are being paid a fee to put themselves through these challenges. But, according to a report by The Sun, Made In Chelsea‘s Toff was actually the lowest paid star to have taken part in this year’s helping of the ITV show. Yup, she reportedly received just £13,000 for her appearance in the series.

Now, don’t get us wrong, we wouldn’t be turning our noses up at this kind of money. But when you compare it to the likes of Amir Khan, who was reportedly handed £300,000, it doesn’t seem like much.

And, let’s face it, he was nowhere near as popular.

As it turns out, winning the much sought-after jungle crown wouldn’t have changed this at all, as TV bosses don’t offer a financial prize for coming out on top.

What’s more, according to reports, the reality star could be expected to hand back a third of her winnings to ITV, because of an alleged clause in her contract.

The Daily Mail reported that ITV’s standard contract allows for 30% of any winner’s post-show earnings to be claimed back, up until 45 days after the finale.

And, as you know, most like to bag their magazine deals, PAs and such in the aftermath.

With Toff already taking the ‘lowest paid’ slot, we can’t help but feel that this is a little unfair? Although, it has to be said, it hasn’t been confirmed that this could or would actually happen anyway.

The MiC lady was said to have ‘jumped at the chance’ to head into the jungle, so we think that she was much more interested in the experience than the £££ anyway.

And, having been crowned Queen of the Jungle, she is reportedly expected to make around £1 million off the back of it.

Nice one, Toff.