Toff Reveals The Real Reason She Wore Make-Up On I’m A Celebrity

Er… can we just talk about how beaut Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo was looking in the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

Despite having to stuff her face with critters, get buried underground and sleep alongside snakes, she was just as gorge as she is every Monday on Made In Chelsea.

Being a girl after our own hearts, the 23-year-old was rocking a bronzed glow the whole time – thanks to her luxury item of fake tan and a mitt.

But some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she also appeared to be wearing make-up, despite it being banned in camp.

Now Toff, 23, has revealed that she did bring foundation, but only because she’s been struggling with her skin.

She tells The Sun: ‘I honestly wouldn’t have been able to look any of my campmates in the eye if I didn’t have my make-up on. When producers told me it was banned I broke down in tears and said: “I can’t do this.”

‘I’ve been to the doctors so much over the years. It’s a medical problem and I’ve been on strong tablets for six months trying to get rid of them.

‘So show bosses agreed that, because it was a medical problem, I was allowed to put foundation on once a day in the morning.

‘I wish I could walk around with no make-up on but I have big angry red marks all down the side of my cheeks. Some people don’t understand how badly it affects my confidence and upsets me.’

Happily for Toff, it seems as though being Down Under has actually helped the condition.

She continues: ‘Being in the jungle has been amazing for my skin. I think it must be something I’m eating. I’m going to have allergy tests.’

We totally understand what it’s like to feel self conscious, but we think we can all agree that Toff is beautiful both inside AND out. Huge congratulations again, lady!