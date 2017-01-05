Tina Moore Speaks Out About Michelle Keegan In Tina And Bobby

The ex-WAG reveals how she really feels about Mich's portrayal of her...

We’re not gonna lie, we can’t blimmin’ wait to see Michelle Keegan in her new ITV drama Tina And Bobby.

The show begins next Friday, and will tell the story of World Cup-winning England captain Bobby Moore’s relationship with his wife Tina.

It’s a very different role for Mich. We’ll see her take on an Essex accent, work a blonde ‘do and don a host of retro 60s outfits.

The 29-year-old has already been building up the hype by sharing the trailer on her Twitter page, and now the real-life Tina Moore has revealed how great she is in the part.

Tina, 72, appeared on Lorraine earlier today, where she told host Lorraine Kelly that Michelle’s definitely got her blessing.

She said: ‘Her husband Mark [Wright] comes from Essex, which is where I’m from. I think he helped her along the way on the accent.

‘I think it’s incredible. It’s amazing to see your story being told and to see somebody portraying me and Lorne [MacFadyen] portraying Bobby.’

Despite Bobby and his team taking home the World Cup in 1966, Tina’s admitted that she wasn’t particularly charmed by his profession at first.

She said: ‘I wasn’t impressed at all. When I met Bobby and he said he was a footballer I thought he just meant on a Saturday.’

But of course, this later changed. She continued: ‘For the first time football moved from the back page to the front page. They did features on the wives and the families.

‘He was a very special man. I think the English public hold him in a special place in their hearts.’

Bring on next Friday…