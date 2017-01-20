15 images

Our fave northern babe is the star of ITV's footy drama.

We’re obsessed with Michelle Keegan new ITV drama, Tina & Bobby. So much so we’ve scoured the high street in search of 60s and 70s-style pieces to get the look.

Michelle Keegan looks gorgeous as a sixties WAG

Michelle plays Tina Moore, wife to England footy legend Bobby Moore (played by a very handsome Lorne Macfayden), in the show. The series is centred around the couple’s relationship before, during and after Bobby’s famous England 1966 World Cup win. The only time England have won the coveted prize.

Our fave cobbles queen Michelle is incredible as Moore who stands boy her husband throughout the tough times.

Copy the look with shift dresses and the cutest accessories

To really get into the role, Keegan dyed her brunette hair blonde, something her fan were a bit unsure of at first. Blonde or dark, Michelle wins as sixties and seventies glam with bouffy beehives and the sassiest flicks.

Michelle’s wardrobe is equally lush, packed with retro shift dresses, mini skirts and over-the-knee boots. All you need to steal Keegs’ wicked throwback style are Pete Pan collars, structured handbags and kitsch extras.