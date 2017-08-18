It doesn't look like the former X Factor contestant will be welcomed with open arms by the Made In Chelsea stars...

Our hearts go out to Made In Chelsea‘s Tiffany Watson, who is currently having to watch her on/off boyfriend Sam Thompson flirt with Amelia Lily on Celebrity Big Brother.

And although Tiff seems to be handling it all remarkably well considering the couple were only ever supposed to be on a ‘summer break‘, the petite blonde has now opened up to The Sun about how the rest of the Chelsea crew will react to his antics.

En route to the Valerian premiere ✨ Make up by @summerdyason A post shared by Tiffany Watson (@tiffanyc_watson) on Jul 24, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

She reportedly told the publication: ‘Everyone says that they can’t see anyone that’s not me being with Sam. All our friends and family are struggling to picture them being together as we were together so long.’

Despite this, Tiff actually defended Amelia: ‘Amelia is a nice girl and she’s being respectful and I’m a fan of her. She knows Sam’s not over his last girlfriend.

‘And he’d never get into a showmance. He hates when people are being fake.’

More: Tiffany Watson Admits She’s ‘Hurt’ By Sam Thompson’s CBB Romance

And proving she’s handling the complicated situation is an impressively mature way, the Chelsea girl even revealed she’s still cheering Sam on in the house.

‘I want Sam to win, it’s nice he’s in there, for me. I think he could make it to the final. When I heard he was in the bottom two my heart dropped,’ she said.

Aw, Tiff!

See: Did Nicola Roberts Just Throw Shade At Sarah Harding Over CBB?

And this all comes after Sam told housemate Jordan Davies, who has now been evicted, that he wanted to take things to the next step with Amelia.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Sam admitted to the singer: ‘I’m so afraid of f***ing something up. I see you as a possible part to my future.’

To which Amelia responded with: ‘I get excited to wake up in the morning in here because I get to see you.’

Will these two continue to grow closer or does Sam’s heart remain with Tiff?

Only time will tell…

By Emily Jefferies