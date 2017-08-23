MIC’s Tiffany Speaks Out After Being Accused Of Body-Shaming Mimi

The 23-year-old landed herself in hot water when she called Mimi a 'dumpling' on Monday's episode of Made In Chelsea...

Tiffany Watson has spoken out after being accused of body-shaming Mimi Bouchard on this week’s episode of Made In Chelsea.

If you’re yet to catch up, let us explain. Tiff, 23, and her boyfriend Sam Thompson went on a ‘break’ earlier this summer.

The deal was that they could hook up with other people, as long as they weren’t a mutual friend or a co-star. However, Sam then jetted to Ibiza for MIC – and promptly got cosy with Mimi, 20. Oops.

On Monday’s show, we saw Tiffany fly into the White Isle herself. She was all excited about her vacay, but unfortunately, was soon brought back down to Earth by pals Frankie Gaff and Olivia Bentley telling her about his dalliance.

Clearly gutted, she vented: ‘I came out here and he’s in a relationship with a f****** dumpling.’

It’s safe to say this statement did not go down well with viewers. Tweets included: ‘Still livid at MIC’s Tiffany calling Mimi a ‘dumpling’ THATS NOT OKAY,’ and: ‘Never been a fan of Mimi and I actually felt sorry for Tiffany…until that comment….so disappointing [sic].’

And now Tiffany’s responded, writing on her page: ‘Definitely do not agree with or condone body shaming but in the heat of the moment we all say things out of anger. X.’

When a follower replied: ‘A real lady knows how to behave also in the heat of the moment.. clearly you are far from being one,’ she added: ‘Oh definitely not no, I’m a girl who is going to make mistakes occasionally that you get to watch and (some) judge.’

Mimi isn’t going to let Tiff get away with the situation that easily. She’s used the opportunity to connect with fans about body-shaming, sharing a video on Instagram in which she urged others to ‘think before they speak’.

She captioned the clip: ‘Hi everyone ❤️ I really wanted to use this platform of mine to shine some light on body shaming. I know a lot of you following me are young girls.. and that is exactly why I filmed this video.

‘Sometimes when you’re feeling insecure it’s easy to talk negatively about others, or “tease” others, to make yourself feel better. I’m sure we’ve all done it in our weakest moments! But teasing somebody (especially knowing they will hear what you say) about their height, weight & appearance is really messed up.

‘You don’t know how your words can effect someone else. Be the bigger person, and also work on yourself enough to not let comments from unimportant people effect you massively. I know it’s tough, but you always have a decision to either reject or allow someone’s words to effect you.

‘You’re YOU and that is your power. ❤️ Isn’t body shaming SO last year? 😂 (also- lighting in my new flat is best in the bathroom lol) [sic].’

While we’re completely against body-shaming in any form, we can’t help wondering why Sam, 25, has got away with his actions so lightly.

We guess we’ll have to see what he has to say for himself once he’s out of the Celebrity Big Brother house…