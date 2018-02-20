This Morning Viewers Show Concern For Holly Willoughby After She ‘Sounds So Ill’

It was the talk of Twitter during today's show...

Holly Willoughby is a firm favourite with This Morning viewers and today they proved just how much they care about her…

During Tuesday’s show fans noticed that Holly, 37, seemed a little bunged up and many were so concerned about her having a cold that that they urged the programme to send her home to rest.

‘Poor @hollywills sounds so ill, @thismorning send her home to her bed,’ one watcher wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘@thismorning please let @hollywills go Home, she sounds really poorly’ [sic].

Others were simply concerned, with one fan asking her on Instagram: ‘are you ok Holly? You don’t seem yourself this morning. Hope you’re ok’.

Meanwhile some praised her for bravely soldiering on despite her sniffle…

‘Poor @hollywills someone give her a blanket and a cup of lemsip. Still looking flawlessly incredible even with a cold , love that she doesn’t let it phase her ! [sic]’ one admirer posted.

Having a bit of a cold didn’t stop our girl Holly from looking as fabulous as ever. She also managed to make an embarrassing gaffe on the show during a segment about caravans when she asked where the steering wheel was inside one vehicle – only to realise that the caravan had to be attached to a car to be transported.

Phillip Schofield was left in hysterics at the blunder and joked: ‘Is there a wheel? Can you see the wheel? Where’s the place to sit? I can’t turn it on!’

It comes just days after Holly returned to the show following a break in the Alps over the half term holidays last week.

The mum-of-three shared a stunning selfie with fans on Sunday and reflected: ‘Good bye Alps… heading home for more Ice… of the dancing variety…’

Unfortunately it looks like Holly might have brought the cold – well, a cold – back with her too.

Get well soon, Holly!